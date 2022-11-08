WATCH LIVE | Brianna Grier's homegoing service, Rev. Al Sharpton to give eulogy

The service is being held at the West Hunter Street Baptist Church in Atlanta on Thursday.

ATLANTA, Georgia — A homegoing and celebration of life service for Brianna Grier, the Georgia woman who died six days after deputies said she fell from a patrol car, followed by a march for justice up to the steps of the state capitol is set to begin around noon on Thursday.

Rev. Al Sharpton will give the eulogy, according to a release.

Brianna Grier died days after reports say she fell from the back seat of a Hancock County Sheriff’s car on July 15. The rear passenger-side door of the sheriff's car was never closed, according to a release from the GBI.

According to a news release from the GBI, agents conducted interviews, reviewed body camera videos and performed mechanical tests on the car. Automotive experts and the Georgia State Patrol assisted in the test to determine if there were possible mechanical malfunctions.

The GBI said Grier was placed in the back of the car, handcuffed in the front with no seatbelt. The investigation revealed that after she was arrested, they tried to put her inside the back seat of the deputy's car on the driver's side.

One of the deputies walked around and opened the rear passenger side door. The deputy went back around to the driver's side. Both deputies put Grier in the back seat and closed the rear driver's side door.

The deputy thought he closed the rear passenger side door, and the deputies left the scene. They drove a short distance before Grier fell out of the moving car. Body camera footage reveals the deputies had no contact with Grier from the time she was placed in the car until she fell out of the car.

The GBI investigation remains active and ongoing.

Earlier this week an independent medical review was released

Pathologist Dr. Allecia Wilson of the University of Michigan performed the autopsy. She is also the independent examiner who did an autopsy of George Floyd.

On Monday, she said during a press conference in Atlanta that Grier died from blunt force trauma to the head. This caused Grier's brain to swell. She also suffered a fractured skull.

The Hancock County Sheriff's Officer has not released an official autopsy according to Wilson in the press conference.