WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — People in Warner Robins heard from city council candidates in a Robins Regional Chamber political forum held at the Central Georgia Technical College auditorium.

Watch the full forum in the playlist below:

Here's who's running.

For Post 2: Stephen Baughier, Charlie Bibb, and Eric Langston

For Post 4: Kevin Lashley, Tim Thomas (incumbent)

For Post 6: Miranda Britt, Larry Curtis, and Jon Nichols

13WMAZ's own Frank Malloy was the moderator.

The best way to fully understand what happened at the forum is to watch it in its entirety, which you can do in the videos embedded here.

With that said, here's one highlight from each race.

Councilman Tim Thomas and challenger Kevin Lashley are squaring off in a race for the Post 4 City Council seat.

When a moderator asked them for their thoughts on the city's three development authorities, the two disagreed sharply.

"As far as the state is concerned, none of them are functioning as they are intended," said Lashley. "I did indeed sit on two of those boards. I sat through numerous meetings with some very good people that are here today that sat on those boards. We were told numerous things that were going to happen, none of those ever happened."

He went on to call for the boards to be temporarily "shut down."

Tim Thomas, however, defended the boards.

"There's not a city around that (has) developed that has not used their development authorities," he said. "Perry has them, Byron has them, Macon has them, Atlanta has them. If we're going to compete for companies, we have got to be willing to put the same thing on the table, and that's what we're doing."

Meanwhile, in the Post 6 race, three candidates faced off.

One of the panelists asked each of the three what makes them "uniquely" qualified to serve on city council.

Councilman Larry Curtis was the first to respond.

"I listen," he said. "I am here for the people. I take forth their issues. I address their issues. I'm not here to just sit up here and talk and be a loudmouth."

Challenger Jon Nichols cited his experience.

"I've been on the board of directors at the (Robins Regional Chamber of Commerce,)" he said. "I'm the Middle Georgia Military Affairs committee chair right now. I've been involved with not only (Robins Air Force Base) but also business leaders around."

Miranda Britt also cited personal experience--of a different kind.

"I have lived in Warner Robins my entire life," she said. "I also have 5 children at home. I have seen what's going on in this community, whether it's shootings a couple houses down from me, whether it's a home invasion just last week around the corner from my house...I am tired of it."

In the Post 2 citywide race, three candidates are vying to fill the seat left vacant by Carolyn Robbins.

They were asked what they'd do to help the Warner Robins Police Department recruit and retain officers.

Stephen Baughier said, if elected, he'd work with Police Chief John Wagner to get him the resources he asks for.

However, he also said the issue was larger than the department.

"They are a great group of people and public servants, but that's part of a bigger picture," said Baughier.

Charlie Bibb called for a close examination of the city's budget.

"We need to continue to find ways within our budget to continue to fund the police department," he said. "As we grow, we need to stay ahead of the curve, not behind the curve."

Eric Langston said, in part, a new fee should be imposed on lawmakers to help fund police initiatives.

He advocated for "some sort of new fee attached to citations."

"If one receives a citation, it goes strictly into a public safety fund," he said. "That would be a good start."

