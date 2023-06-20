'We are really blessed that people really like the store': Carr's convenience store re-opens in Lizella after facelift

People say Carr's convenience store is a store they don't want to have to live without.

Example video title will go here for this video

LIZELLA, Ga. — In Lizella, there's a limited amount of country stores and for a few months one store closed due to new ownership, and renovations.

Folks say that Carr's convenience store is one they don't want to live without.

Now, they don't have to.

Carr's has served folks in Lizella for more than 50 years. Sam Patel is the new owner of the business.

"We are really blessed that people really like the store," Patel said.

Patel closed the business for two and a half months for renovations.

Raymond Wilder is the district 6 commissioner for Lizella in West Bibb.

"That little short time that they were closed everybody really didn't know where to get something on the way into somewhere," Wilder said.

Now the store is about twice the size with new floors and better lighting. Jake Benefield has shopped at Carr's for more than 35 years.

"I live right down the road, and it keeps me from going to lower down Hartley Bridge to the Kroger. It's like he's in our neighborhood and he’s, our family," Benefield said.

In the last year or so the convenience store across the street closed down leaving Carr's as the only option for food for folks in Lizella.

"Milk, eggs whatever you need it's just a great thing to have. People got to depending on it and when it wasn't here for a while, they were outspoken about it. We need a store back open; we need a store back open," Wilder said.

"Some people don't even have a car out here and they have to walk. It's hard for them to walk five miles or six cause some of them can't do it. That's where the convenience comes in," Benefield said.



Patel says this is a soft opening. He's getting the lights fixed outside and says the store will be open 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. this week.