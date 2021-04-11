Lizella Fall Festival offers outing of food and fellowship

Folks can have a great day of fun and fellowship this weekend

LIZELLA, Ga. — Folks in Lizella can enjoy an outing of food and fellowship this weekend

This Saturday, family and friends are invited to the Lizella Fall Festival at Lizella Baptist Church. The festival will include barbecue plates, a car show, and bounces houses for the children.

The barbecue plates are $9 each, and proceeds will help those in need in the community and fund missions throughout the world to spread the Word of God.

Executive Pastor Rick Parsons says it's great time for those young and old.

"It's a great way to bring people together in the community in a safe place with something that's very enjoyable," Parsons said. "We have things for the kids. We have things for adults. We have great meals for everybody. It's just a great opportunity to fellowship."