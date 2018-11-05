A man discovered a body in Lizella, when he was leaving for work Friday morning.

Bibb County's Coroner, Lonnie Miley called this death a homicide.

The body was lying on Dixon Road with gunshot wounds. The victim is a male in his late 20s. Authorities found the body in a ditch with a head wound, according to Bibb County's Chief Coroner Leon Jones.

The scene was originally on Dixon Road between Fulton Mill Road and Mount Pleasant Church Road, but they are extending the crime scene.

Right now, Dixon Road is completely blocked as deputies investigate the scene.

Authorities say to avoid the area.

This is a developing story.

We will update this story as more details become available.

