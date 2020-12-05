HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. — The Loaves and Fishes in south Houston County says the community has helped them stock their shelves with food and money donations.

Long-time volunteer Lizel Peterson says they know many families need a little extra help putting food on the table during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"There is just more of a need. People aren't working, and nobody wants anyone to go hungry," she says.

Peterson says they've been able to help some new families, but they hope to reach even more.

"I don't think some people realize we are open," she said.

She says people can come pick up or donate food on Mondays from 9 a.m. to noon and on Thursdays from 10 a.m. to noon.

Peterson says they will also open Saturday, May 16 from 9 a.m. until noon.

Peterson says anyone needing to pick up or donate food can pull up to their location at 1117 Main Street and volunteers will help load the food.

