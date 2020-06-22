WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Word in Season Ministries Church passed out 300 boxes of food in Warner Robins on Sunday.

The drive was held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the church.

The boxes were filled with groceries like cheese, milk, meat and vegetables.

People also had the option to pull over by another booth and receive a prayer.

Co-Pastor and Senior Pastor Freida and Mack McCullough say they feel blessed they are able to help their community.

"Let them know that even in the midst of everything that is going on, there is still someone who loves them. Not just saying we love them, but we need to show them we love them," Freida said.

The McCullough's say this is not the first time their church has done a food giveaway like this and it won't be the last.

"The timing of it right now is probably more important than ever and we're just excited to be a part of this community and do something like this," Mack said.

