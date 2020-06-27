Macon church partners with Middle Georgia Food Bank for food drive

Pastor Carlos Kelly with the Beulahland Bible Church and MGFB hosted the food drive on Saturday.

MACON, Ga. — Beulahland Bible Church partnered with Middle Georgia Food Bank to host a food drive on Saturday.

People lined up to have food filled boxes put in their cars. Families from around the community received fresh produce like meat, can goods and more.

Pastor Carlos Kelly says he is grateful that they are able to bless others.

"It's overwhelming. Each month we're literally blessing 600 to 900 families, and that's a major undertaking, but God has continued to provide for us to do so," Kelly said.

The food drive was held at the North Campus of Beulahland Bible Church at 1010 Newberg Avenue in Macon.

The drive started around 11 a.m. and fed around 500 families.

OTHER RELATED HEADLINES

STAY ALERT | Download our FREE app now to receive breaking news and weather alerts. You can find the app on the Apple Store and Google Play.

STAY UPDATED | Click here to subscribe to our Midday Minute newsletter and receive the latest headlines and information in your inbox every day.