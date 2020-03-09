MACON, Ga. — A Macon church is set to host a movie screening next week.
On Saturday, September 12th. New Life International Ministries and WellCare will be showing the movie "Black Panther" to celebrate the life of late actor Chadwick Boseman, who passed away from colon cancer last week.
Guests will be able to purchase food from concessions while watching the movie, and African drummers will also perform.
Pastor Eric Bell says they look forward to opportunities to bring people together.
"It's a great passion of our ministry because part of our vision is unity -- to unify the body of Christ with everything that's going on the racial injustices all of the things that we're facing in the community, so our ministry has a passion for people and we're just reaching out to the community to show some love and to unify and just allow people to come out and have a great time," said Berry.
Guests are asked to social distance during the event.