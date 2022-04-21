New Macon gaming shop provides space for console, card gamers

Justin Voyles, owner of Atomic Gaming, opened the doors to his gaming shop to give not just kids, but gamers a place to have fun.

MACON, Ga. — For those who are interested in Dungeons and Dragons, Pokemon or even Mortal Kombat, there is place just for you.

Atomic Gaming is a new business where customers can come in, pay for how long they want to stay, and play!

They have tons of games to play on different systems like Xbox, PlayStation, and Nintendo consoles.

For those who aren't really intrigued by console gaming, the shop also has an area to play cards and traditional board games.

Owner Justin Voyles was inspired to create the space due to his relationship with video games in his childhood.

"Growing up, I just always wanted to hang out with my friends and they always played Yu-Gi-Oh, Pokemon, Smash Brothers, Super Nintendo and I just wanted to get into that more," Voyles said. "I wanted to get into the cards more, play video games more, and hangout with my friends. Now, we just grew up and now we're doing it."

According to regular customer, Isahiah Smith, Voyles has succeeded in crafting a home for gamers.

"I've been coming here, I'd say, a week or two after they opened. After my first visit, I've been hooked. I've been coming here nonstop," Smith said. "You walk in and see a whole bunch of TVs with different games playing. You see people all over the place, nice tables, a great set up, snacks. I walked in and didn't know where to start first."

Atomic Gaming is located at 116 Riverside Parkway in Macon. They're open from noon to 8 p.m. everyday.