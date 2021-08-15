x
'My heart goes out to the people in Haiti' | North Carolina group sends relief to Haiti

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A local group rushed to aid Hati after the recent earthquake. The Boone-based Samaritan's Purse wasted no time rushing aid to the region by sending out a DC-8 cargo plane with disaster response specialists, shelter material, water filtration units, and 31 tons of emergency relief supplies out of Greensboro early Sunday.

“My heart goes out to the people in Haiti,” said Ken Isaacs of the Samaritan's Purse. “My first reaction was oh Lord what's happened, how bad is this.” 

Isaacs said this is not his first time aiding Hati, back in 2010 he spent 13 weeks on the ground after an earthquake.

"It just broke my heart and it made us want to be there to help to do all that we could,” Isaacs said. “On this flight today it's 13 people on the dart team, they’ll have big duffle bags full of medical equipment and supplies.”

Isaacs said after the group lands and assesses the area, they plan to send a second round of supplies on Tuesday.

