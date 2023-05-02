x
Georgia Supreme Court upholds murder convictions, including Eatonton cop convicted of killing his wife

The court upheld murder convictions in three Central Georgia cases Tuesday morning.

MACON, Ga. — Georgia's supreme court upheld murder convictions in three central Georgia cases on Tuesday morning.

One of them was the case of Michael Perrault.

He's the former Eatonton police officer convicted of killing his wife in 2020.

Investigators say he tried to make her death look like a suicide.

Perrault's lawyers argued that the trial court made errors in the case, including failing to move the case outside Putnam county.

However, the state's highest court disagreed.

Perrault is now serving life without parole at the state prison in Jackson.

Also upheld was the conviction of Tyree Ingram, who killed Lamarcus Brown during a drug transaction in 2019.

The last opinion was of Michael Williams, who was convicted of shooting and killing Sandra Fields during a domestic dispute in Telfair county in 2021.

Both men are now serving life sentences.

