Singer opens bakery at Macon Flea Market

Dynamic Pastries by Champane makes everything in-house. They have all kinds of confectionary items like cupcakes, cookies, cake slices, and brownies.

MACON, Ga. — The Macon Flea Market is home to a new bakery. Cheryl Mills is the owner of Dynamic Pastries by Champane.

They opened this January at the Macon Flea Market. Dynamic Pastries sells all kinds of confectionary items like cupcakes, cookies, cake slices, and brownies. They also take cake orders.

Mills says business has been doing well since they opened.

“We’ve been getting a lot of customers coming in that didn’t really know that we were there, but the word is getting out,” she said.

Mills says everything – from the batters to the icings – are made in-house.

“All my cakes, everything. They’re very moist and the icing is homemade. They’re just good,” she said.

The petit fours are a must-try, but the key lime pies and red velvet cakes are the bestsellers, according to Mills.

She's also a singer. She used to earn her living performing as a female vocalist in the band Old Soul II with Macon music legend Bo Ponder, performing under the stage name ‘Champane.’

After the COVID-19 pandemic forced the Macon native to stay at home, she decided to pursue her second love: baking.

“I love baking and, being at home all the time, I just thought getting in the kitchen and just, you know, just baking and baking for other people,” she said.

Mills incorporated her stage name into the bakery’s name, Dynamic Pastries by Champane, to pay homage to her other profession.

“I kind of carried that name on,” she said.

This is Mills’ first business venture. She says it feels “wonderful” to open a spot in her hometown.

The bakery is open from 2-6:30 p.m. on Wednesdays and from 1-7:30 p.m. on Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays. It's closed Sunday through Tuesday.