As students return to school on Thursday, speed limit cameras will be active for school zones across Macon-Bibb county.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

MACON, Georgia — Students and teachers in Macon-Bibb county are returning to classrooms on Thursday after the holiday break.

This means speed limit cameras will stay active an hour before school starts and an hour after school ends between school zones.

Macon-Bibb County says the cameras will be on whether the reduced limit lights are flashing on or off.

They say cameras installed for school zones include Northeast High and Appling Middle school, Rutland Middle and High school, Weaver Middle, Westside High, Ballard-Hudson Middle and Ingram-Pye Elementary school, and Southwest High school.

Around the county, Middle School cameras are enforced between 8:05 A.M. to 5:05 P.M. Cameras are active between 6:30 A.M. to 3:35 P.M. for High Schools.

Then, Elementary School cameras are on from 7:20 A.M. to 4:20 P.M.

Northwoods Academy has cameras enforced between 7:20 A.M. to 4:00 P.M.

Other schools like Appling Middle, Northeast High, Rutland Middle and High school have cameras active between 6:30 A.M. to 5:05 P.M.

Then, Ingram-Pye Elementary and Ballard-Hudson Middle will have cameras on from 7:20 A.M. to 5:05 P.M.

Drivers who go more than 10 miles above the school zone speed limit will be given a citation.

The county says the first citation will cost $100, and each source after this will cost $150.

The citations will not appear on a driver's record or be added as points to their insurance.

Any citation fines paid to go to local law enforcement or public safety initiatives.