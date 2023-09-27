Local Survivor contestant to join Jeff Probst as co-host of the official Survivor podcast

Joining Survivor host Jeff Probst as his new co-host is Survivor Season 38 runner-up Rick Devens of Macon.

MACON, Ga. — CBS's reality competition show "Survivor" is coming back with a new season!

Host Jeff Probst will kick off season 45 of Survivor and he also is set to host "On Fire: The Official Survivor Podcast".

Joining Probst as his new co-host is "Survivor: Edge of Extinction Season 38" runner-up Rick Devens of Macon.

"We just want to really take listeners of the podcast deeper so they have an even better appreciation for the show," Devens said.

In preparing for the new podcast, Devens talked about how he gained a deep appreciation for his friends and family throughout his time on the island.

"It completely changed me as a person," Devens said. "You're out there suffering. I lost 30 pounds in 38 days when I was out there and if it rains at night, you're soaked, you're just in that rain all night, so it's some of the hardest physical things I've ever been through."

Devens is a former news anchor and now he's Middle Georgia State University's director of communications. He's also hosted podcasts with other former contestants.

Now as a fan-favorite, Devens plans to connect with the audience and explain the ins and outs of the show.

"I mean, you could watch the show and it's great on its own but if you listen to the podcast, you get to see why production is doing the things they're doing and what their motivation is," Devens said. "Plus, I'll give you the perspective of all these crazy decisions that the players are forced to deal with every day."

Devens also mentioned how much he's grown to the point where he can say he survived season 38 of Survivor.

"I think being a survivor is someone who is willing to take risks, someone who's going to find a way to get it done, and someone who's very adaptable," Devens said. "Georgia has made its mark on the game of survivor, there's no doubt about it."

Macon-Bibb County declared May 21, 2019 as "Rick Devens Day" after his appearance on Survivor.

Also, Central Georgia has had several Survivor contestants. The first was Teresa "T-Bird" Cooper of Jackson. She competed on Survivor Africa in season 3.

Next was Paschal "Pappy" English from Thomaston. He appeared on season 4 of Survivor Marquesas.