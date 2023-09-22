Local teachers alliance hosts Special Needs Day at Greene Acres Farm in Bleckley County

With over 150 special needs students and parents in attendance, they got the chance to interact and connect with other special needs families.

Example video title will go here for this video

COCHRAN, Ga. — A local teacher's alliance held an event for a free Special Needs Day at Greene Acres Farm in Bleckley County.

With over 150 special needs students and parents in attendance, they got the chance to interact and connect with other special needs families.

Riley Troili is a special education teacher at Bleckley County Elementary School. She envisioned forming an alliance with teachers to coordinate a day when their kids could be free.

The newly formed "Special Education Alliance" is set to provide encouragement and support while sharing ideas on ways to be there for their special needs child or student.

"All these kids get to come out and meet more kids that are very similar to them," Troili said. "A lot of the time, people automatically to put these kids in a box and think that they can't do things, but they can do so much, and they'll surprise you if you just find the different avenue that meets their needs."

Kids and parents all got the chance to feed goats, chickens, pigs, and a donkey.

From walking through corn mazes to the kids playing in corn boxes, these families discussed the importance of connecting with the community.

Parent Aliyah Pennamon mentioned that she wants her child to feel seen and supported.

"People look at them as not being normal when they actually are," Pennamon said. "They're just as smart as normal children are, and it just fascinates me each and every day to see what they learn and in different ways."

Parent Stephanie Wood also talked about the need for more events and gatherings like this throughout the special needs community.