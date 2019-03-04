FORT VALLEY, Ga. — A lockdown at Fort Valley State University has been lifted.

According to the university's spokeswoman Teresa Southern, the lockdown was lifted around 8:45 p.m. Tuesday night.

Southern says the school went on lockdown after the Fort Valley Police Department contacted campus police about suspects on or around campus.

Just before 8:30 p.m. the university sent a Wildcat Alert to the campus community by text and email.

The notification came just as the vigil at the Pettigrew Center, held for two FVSU students killed in a car wreck was wrapping up.

Students tweeted the alert to warn others to be safe, using #FVSU.

Southern says it is Fort Valley State University's policy to go on lockdown during an ongoing event.