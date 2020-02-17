MACON, Ga. — A log truck has spilled its load at a busy east Macon intersection, and that's causing problems for commuters.

Wanya Reese reports it happened at Emery Highway and Coliseum Drive, and the intersection is closed.

So, that would be a problem for people in east Bibb County trying to get to Coliseum hospital, the Centreplex, or to I-16.

So far, there's no word on injuries.

We'll update this story when more details are available.

