BRUNSWICK, Ga. — Nesting season for loggerhead sea turtles in Georgia has begun.

The Georgia Department of Natural Resources says the first clutch of eggs for the state was found Monday morning on Cumberland Island beach.

The department says the nest was made Saturday night, and it's the seventh-straight year the island has had the first nest.

Georgia Sea Turtle Program Coordinator Mark Dodd says the southernmost barrier island has plenty of beach-nesting habitat that a number of female loggerheads use.

Loggerheads tend to nest on all of Georgia's barrier islands, and the season will hit its stride in June, the department says.

This year makes the 32nd year sea turtle nests have been monitored in the state, the department says.

Last year, 3,950 nests were recorded -- the most nests since that monitoring started in 1989, according to Georgia DNR.

The loggerhead population was declining through the early 1990s and since then, it's been increasing around 4% each year, Dodd says.

RELATED HEADLINES

Earth Day: Humans slowing down is helping the planet and wildlife

As people stay home, Earth turns wilder and cleaner