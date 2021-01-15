Lonestar announced as 2021 Cherry Blossom Festival concert headliner

They were originally scheduled to headline in 2020, but the festival was canceled due to COVID-19.

MACON, Ga. — Macon’s Pinkest Party is coming up in late March, but the festival is announcing who will headline the concert at Carolyn Crayton Park (formally Central City Park).

On Saturday, March 27, Lonestar will be performing.

Deja vu? They were originally scheduled to headline in 2020, but the festival was canceled due to COVID-19.

The Cherry Blossom Festival will take at outdoor venues only from March 19-28, 2021.

The festival says CDC safety guidelines and Mayor Lester Miller's executive orders will be followed. There will also be enhanced cleaning and sanitation procedures in place.

Pods for all concerts and entertainment at Carolyn Crayton Park will provide chairs, or guests may bring their own subject to security checks.

Admission is $5.00 and children 10 and under are free.

Tickets to the Fiesta Ball and Pasta on Poplar go on sale February 5th at cherryblossom.com.

They don't know yet whether the Parade, Weiner Dog Race and Bed Race will allow people, or if it will be streamed virtually.

About Lonestar:

Known for merging their country roots with strong melodies and rich vocals, Lonestar, has amassed RIAA-certified sales in excess of ten million album units since their national launch in 1995, and achieved ten #1 country hits including "No News," "Come Crying to Me," and their crossover smash "Amazed" (which was also #1 on the Billboard Hot 100, the first record since 1983's "Islands in the Stream", to top both charts).