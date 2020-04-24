MACON, Ga. — We at 13WMAZ received some awful news Friday morning when we heard of the loss of a dear member of our team.

Longtime 13WMAZ Broadcast Engineer Mark King passed away at his home Friday surrounded by his family. Current and former employees have been sharing tributes to this truly one-of-a-kind man.

Former producer Daniel Bignault wrote in part, "Mark was a great team member and a great person. He faced some of the toughest jobs and toughest hours of any of us, but he was always kind, friendly, and genuinely helpful. He had a 'Straight from the Heart' style that was never seen by the audience, and only occasionally seen by the rest of us. He required no applause or special attention."

Fellow engineer Roy Fountain said, "Working beside someone as loving as him made the tough times not so bad. His smile and laugh will echo thru these walls."

13WMAZ General Manager Jeff Dudley says, "He always took my call and always said, 'I will be right there,' and he always was."

Meteorologist Mike Fuller said, "Breaks my heart. One of the gentlest, friendliest, kindest people I’ve ever known. I’m hurt I won’t see him at the station anymore."

Chief Meteorologist Ben Jones said, "Mark worked at 13WMAZ for the past 25 years, I got to work alongside him for 23 of those years. We shared stories -- good and bad. We told jokes, most I can't repeat here. The man could fix anything. I often thought of him as a 'MacGyver.' When we would get bumped off the air during severe weather, he could get us back up and running with a toothpick and a gem clip if he had to in order to get it fixed. Well, nothing can fix the loss our station family feels today."

Our prayers go out to his family Lisa, Madison, and Taylar.

We will miss you dearly, Mark, Straight from our Hearts.

