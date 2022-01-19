Longtime Macon Pastor Jacob Parker passes away at 92

Coroner Leon Jones says Jacob Parker, longtime pastor of Macon's Ebenezer Missionary Baptist Church, died Wednesday of natural causes.

MACON, Ga. — Editor's note: Video is coverage of the unveiling of Pastor Jacob Parker Memorial Way in 2016.

The Rev. Jacob Parker, longtime pastor of Macon's Ebenezer Missionary Baptist Church, died Wednesday of natural causes. He was 92.

That's according to Coroner Leon Jones.

According to the church's website, Parker spent 49 years as a pastor, spreading the Gospel by visiting prisons, youth detention centers, hospitals and nursing homes.

Parker studied Business Administration at LaSalle University in Chicago, Illinois and Theological Studies at the American Baptist Theological Extension Center in Macon.

The site says Parker became pastor of Ebenezer Missionary Baptist Church in 1967.

In 2016, Rev. Parker was recognized for his service in the community as he was honored with a street in his name, Pastor Jacob Parker Memorial Way. The triangle park across the street from the church on Telfair Street was also renamed Rev. Jacob Parker Memorial Park.

Commissioner Al Tillman read the proclamation and praised the idea of naming a street after Parker.

"A few years ago, this was one of the first resolutions that I introduced to the commission to pass and it passed unanimously and we are honored and thrilled today to finally put forth this memorial sign recognizing Elm Street as Pastor Jacob Parker Way," said Tillman.