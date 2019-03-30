MARIETTA, Ga. — Twenty-nine years of serving the community - that deserves a thank you.

Marietta police say Officer Paula Goss has been a cornerstone of the department. So, her friends at work got together to get pictures and to reminisce on all the years and calls - the memories.

"10-4, I'll show you 10:35 for your final time," a dispatcher said over the police radio. "From all of us at dispatch, thank you for your 29 years of service."

"Thank you for everything," Goss replied.

PHOTOS: Officer Paula Goss retires after 29 years Photos of Officer Paula Goss and co-workers through the years. The Marietta officer recently retired after 29 years. Photos of Officer Paula Goss and co-workers through the years. The Marietta officer recently retired after 29 years. Photos of Officer Paula Goss and co-workers through the years. The Marietta officer recently retired after 29 years. Photos of Officer Paula Goss and co-workers through the years. The Marietta officer recently retired after 29 years. Photos of Officer Paula Goss and co-workers through the years. The Marietta officer recently retired after 29 years. Photos of Officer Paula Goss and co-workers through the years. The Marietta officer recently retired after 29 years. Photos of Officer Paula Goss and co-workers through the years. The Marietta officer recently retired after 29 years. Photos of Officer Paula Goss and co-workers through the years. The Marietta officer recently retired after 29 years. Photos of Officer Paula Goss and co-workers through the years. The Marietta officer recently retired after 29 years.

It was a touching tribute over a radio that sometimes brings police to their toughest moments.

In her time as an officer, Goss worked as a K9 handler partnered with K9 Officer Ava. She also spent a decade in the detective division investigating crimes against children.

So, she's tough. She dealt with some of the worst criminals police could encounter.

But her colleagues said she's compassionate, too, and was a support to many people on their worst days.