TOOMBS COUNTY, Ga. — The mayor of Vidalia has died at the age of 77.

According to a news release from the city, mayor Ronnie Dixon died Wednesday morning.

The city says the council, staff and community are mourning the loss of a great leader and friend.

Dixon became a city council member for the city in 1978 before being elected mayor in 1994.

“As mayor, Mr. Dixon lead our community in a progressive manner that has allowed it to become an economic hub for our area. Always reserved, Mayor Dixon’s love for our community was at the forefront of his mission as a public servant,” the city wrote.

Dixon’s biography on the city’s directory says he lived in the city for most of his life, and that he followed in the footsteps of his father, who also served as mayor from 1966-1973.

13WMAZ asked the city if Dixon's death was related to coronavirus. They said they 'have no knowledge at this time' about the cause.

We'd like to extend our condolences to everyone who knew or worked with Dixon.

WHAT OTHER PEOPLE ARE READING

AMBER ALERT: Search on for missing 2-year-old, father after triple murder in Macon home

'Reading Rainbow' host LeVar Burton to read stories live on Twitter