One tea room that's been serving up its homemade cuisine for over a decade is closing its doors on August 4.

Twila Faye's Tea Room in Bolingbroke has been open for 16 years. Twila Faye and Mike Dunlap are the owners.

"My wife worked here for two and a half years with the former owners and then it came available for sale and we decided we'd purchase it," Mike said.

Their menu carries a variety of soups, salads, sandwiches, quiche and desserts.

"We make everything here homemade, and my wife did until recently, everything was made homemade except one dessert," Mike said.

Mike said they serve people across Central Georgia.

"We get most of our customers from north Bibb and Monroe County, Forsyth," Mike said. "Our customers are just wonderful."

Mike said they even have people that come from Florida, North Carolina and Michigan to enjoy their food.

Mother and daughter Susan Marshall and Jen Worsham from Bibb County started coming to Twila Faye's when Jen was in middle school. Jen is now 32 years old and has a toddler.

"Yeah, we've been coming here forever. After school it was always kind of a treat for us and after track practice and things like that," Worsham said.

Worsham said they would come here to have wedding and baby showers in the back room.

Marshall said Twila Faye's has been special to their relationship.

"I think the mother-daughter thing is the most memorable thing for me. Just the memories she and I have here coming here and we wanted to come here today before they closed and make another mother-daughter memory," Marshall said.

Worsham said having alone time with her mom to catch up has been great.

"They've been so kind and the food is always amazing. We were asking if they would have a recipe book which would be wonderful," Worsham said.

Mike said the community is sad about them closing.

"We had about 10 ladies in here from Forsyth and I thought they were going to cry," Mike said.

Twila was diagnosed with early onset Alzheimer's three years ago, which is why they're closing now.

"It's been very difficult, because she used to do it all," Mike said. "All the food, food prep, cooking, menus and wait tables. She's having a hard time communicating now."

Twila said she's enjoyed her years running the business.

"I still don't want to let it go," Twila said.

As for the future, Mike said he's just going to take care of his wife and kids now.

"I just want to thank all our customers. They've been great," Mike said. "And just pray for an early cure for Alzheimer's and those that have it."

Mike said having the restaurant has been a great opportunity to witness to others about the love of Christ.

Twila Faye's will operate on their normal hours until they close on August 4.

They're open from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday to Friday and open until 4 p.m. on Saturdays.

They're located on Highway 41 in Bolingbroke.

