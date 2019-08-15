MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — Georgia College and State University students moving in Thursday (as well as anyone else in Baldwin County) will have a new Mexican restaurant to try out.

La Taverna had its grand opening last week, and manager Cesar Cruz says they serve a lot of authentic California and Texas-style Mexican food.

"It went great," he said. "[I] got to meet new people from Milledgeville, nice people, and some of them already knew some of the restaurants that we've already opened before, and we were just catching up."

Cruz's family has been in the business for four decades, and they own several locations around Central Georgia including the La Cabanas in Cochran, Bonaire, and Hawkinsville.

It's all because of Cruz's dad, better known as 'Pepe.' Cruz claims his dad put the first Mexican restaurant down in Washington County when they moved from California in the late 90s.

"When you go to California, it's like Mexican restaurants all over the place," Cruz said. "And you know, over here... this is our chance. When we moved to Washington County, there were no Mexican restaurants at the moment... and thank the Lord, everything's going great."

Growing up around the family business, Cruz says that's how he got involved.

"Every time I see (my dad) cooking in the back, it just makes me want to be back there," Cruz said. "Just looking at him cook, it's just like 'wow I want to learn how to cook all that.'"

He says he enjoys the rush the most.

"You know I help with everything, take out food, if the kitchen needs help, I'll go back there and whip something up," he said.

Cruz says they have different specials every day, especially with college students in town trying to save a buck. They even have a value menu.

La Taverna is located at 119 South Wayne Street in Milledgeville. You can find them on Facebook and Instagram.