MACON, Ga. — Lonnie Shaw's lawyers want his indictment thrown out. He's the Peach County man who was shot by a deputy in 2016 who showed up on his porch at 3 a.m.

RELATED: He was shot by a Peach deputy, but he could go to prison

Tuesday morning, Peach County Superior Court Judge David Mincey took the bench to hear arguments on motions filed from Lonnie Shaw's defense lawyer and the prosecution.

Tuesday's arguments focused on what evidence will be allowed during trial. Shaw's lawyer argues that there was "no probable cause" for the officers to enter Shaw's property without a warrant. The defense says evidence was collected unlawfully inside the home, including a handgun and oral statements.

Deputy Williams and the prosecution say the officers were allowed to be there because Peach Dispatch said a shooting may have occurred at Shaw's residence after his stepson showed up to the hospital with a gunshot wound.

Shaw's lawyers will argue Wednesday that state law protects his client from being prosecuted in this case. Their motion cites Georgia Senate Bill 396 that passed the state legislature in 2006. The law gives citizens the right to employ deadly force if necessary to protect themselves from imminent danger at the hands of another.

The motion goes on to say that the basic principal in the law is that citizens should be able to defend themselves against assailants without having to retreat first.

The defense will argue that Shaw was awoken at 3 a.m. by a knock on the door and had reasonable apprehension of harm or serious bodily injury by whomever was outside at the time.

On those grounds, the defense is asking Judge Mincey to dismiss the indictment. During Tuesday's hearing, Judge Mincey denied the defense's request to obtain Deputy Williams' psychiatric records. Unless he succeeds in getting the indictment thrown out, Shaw's trial is scheduled to begin Monday.

RELATED: TIMELINE | A brief history of the Lonnie Shaw case

Arguments resume Wednesday at 2 p.m. at the Peach County Courthouse.







