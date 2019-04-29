PEACH COUNTY, Ga. — He was shot by a deputy in his own home, charged with a crime, and finally acquitted nearly three years later. Now, Lonnie Shaw's lawyers have notified Peach County that he plans to file a lawsuit.

In May 2016, Peach County deputy Brandon Williams shot Shaw at his front door around 3 a.m. He was there to "investigate" after Shaw's stepson showed up to the emergency room with a gunshot wound.

Shaw says the shooting exploded his liver and caused him to undergo 5 blood transfusions. After several surgeries and spending weeks in a coma, Shaw was charged with aggravated assault for allegedly pointing a gun at Williams.

"I did have a little pistol in my hand behind my right leg. I've never lied to them about that. It's on videotape," said Shaw.

Then, nearly two years later, Shaw was re-indicted for brandishing the gun and a second charged was added -- possession of a firearm during commission of a felony.

In 2019, Shaw gave 13WMAZ his surveillance video of the shooting ahead of his trial. During the 4-day long trial, Prosecutor Neil Halvorson argued that Shaw knew there were officers on the other side of his door because his wife saw them on their in-house surveillance monitor.

The state also said the video didn't show the jury deputy Williams' point of view. "Just because you don't see something on the camera, doesn't mean Deputy Williams didn't see it from his perspective," said Halvorson.

Throughout last week, the jury heard contradicting statements from Williams and Shaw about the night of the shooting, but in the end, they sided with Shaw.

Hugs and applause filled the courtroom when Judge David Mincey read the "not guilty" verdict. Shaw told 13WMAZ a weight had been lifted off his shoulders. "I'm just happy as I can be. I'm glad it turned out the way it did. Justice was served is all I can say," said Shaw.

After being acquitted, Shaw's attorney, Torris Butterfield, simply said they are now "considering their options."

To be clear, Shaw has not filed an actual civil suit yet. His lawyer has filed a notice with Peach County stating his "intent to sue."