MACON, Ga. — The trial for the man accused of pointing a gun at a Peach County deputy that showed up at his door at 3 a.m. will start Monday.

In 2016, Peach County deputy Brandon Williams shot Lonnie Shaw after he saw a gun in Shaw’s hand. Wednesday, Shaw’s lawyer argued the indictment should be thrown out altogether, but it didn’t happen.

Shaw’s lawyer argued that under Georgia law, his client should be immune from prosecution because he had a right to defend himself if he felt like he was in danger. That was the argument to have the indictment dropped. Wednesday's plan was for Mr. Shaw to testify and to play the home surveillance video of Deputy Williams shooting Shaw. However, the prosecution stated that in order for someone to claim immunity for self-defense, they must admit to the crime they’ve been charged with.

Mr. Shaw is charged with aggravated assault for pointing a gun at a peace officer and possessing of a firearm during commission of a felony.

After a 10-minute recess, Shaw’s lawyer stated the defense was withdrawing the motion to dismiss the indictment. Jury selection will begin Monday morning at the Peach County court house.