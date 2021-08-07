Looking for a job? Bibb employers to host several job fairs in coming weeks

MACON, Ga. — If you're looking for work, you have several chances to meet with Bibb County employers over the coming weeks.
The Bibb County School District is having a pop-up job fair this Saturday. It will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Firehouse Subs parking lot on Presidential Parkway. The district says you could land a job on the spot.
The Greater Macon Chamber and Goodwill Industries are teaming up for a job fair next Tuesday and Wednesday, July 13 and 14.
Tuesday's event covers jobs in the hospitality field. On Wednesday, you can look for jobs in other industries in Macon-Bibb.
Both events will be from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Goodwill's Anderson Career Center at 5171 Eisenhower Parkway.
RELATED: 'We are just tired': Georgia Department of Labor Career Centers still not open, unemployment claims not being fulfilled
River Edge Behavioral Health is looking for nurses, counselors, security guards, support staff and more.
Their job fair will be from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. next Wednesday, July 14, at 175 Emery Highway.
The North Macon Shoppes at River Crossing is having a mall-wide event next Friday, July 16, for dozens of stores and restaurants. Businesses are looking for full-time, part-time and seasonal help.
You can apply from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., at space number 321; that's the storefront next to Men's Wearhouse.