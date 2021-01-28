Jones is a student at Middle Georgia State University. He started dialysis care in 2020 and says he'll feel more comfortable receiving the shot from his doctor.



“When I went for my checkup last week, we discussed when was he going to be able to get the vaccine. He said that's what he is really trying to do so we won't have to go other places. These people have been taking care of you since the beginning, so you know them, it's a more comfortable feeling,” said Jones.



Sheila Rockmore feels the same way. She's received dialysis for eight years, three times a week. She says she hopes her clinic receives the vaccine soon.



“I'm looking forward to it. I spoke with a nurse last week, and she said that it was on order, so they will let us know as soon as they have information,” said Rockmore.



Both Jones and Rockmore say they hope all dialysis patients can receive the shot because they lack strong immune systems.



“I really do hope they're very, very soon, like, within some weeks, that people can like receive the vaccine, because our immune systems are really more so at risk than others because your kidneys really filter out the toxins in your body,” said Jones.



“Especially with dialysis patients, our immune levels are so compromised. I think that if we got the vaccine, we're closer to at least bringing a curve to the whole situation," said Rockmore.