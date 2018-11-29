Macon — The holiday season is the perfect time to donate to a local or national charity, but before you give, make sure your dollar is being well spent.

Kelvin Collins, President and CEO of the Better Business Bureau Central Georgia, said that the best way to make sure charities are doing good work is to check their Form 990 from the IRS.

"It really helps consumers break down -- this is how much they spent for administration, salaries, overhead. This is how much actually went to program services," Collins said.

The form can be anywhere from 20 to 100 pages long, according to Collins. If you don't have time to do the homework yourself, the Better Business Bureau vets most major charities by 20 standards on their site, Give.org.

One charity the BBB finds reputable is the nationally recognized organization, The Salvation Army. The BBB suggests that most charities should direct at least 65 percent of their funds to program services. The Salvation Army directed 87 percent.

"The Salvation Army is one of the most, if not the most, trusted organization for charitable giving in the United States," said Andrew Gilliam, area commander for The Salvation Army of Central Georgia. "Our money is stretched as far as it can go."

Collins said that if you're asked to donate by a telemarketer or door-to-door solicitor, then it's best to ask for the charity's name and address. Never fall for overly emotional donation pitches and make sure the charity is not a phony with a similar sounding name.

"Especially during this time of the season, if you know where you want your money to go and what cause you want to help, go directly to that charity and donate your money," Collins said.

