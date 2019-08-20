The Georgia Department of Corrections has issued a statewide lookout for an inmate accused of failing to return from work.

A news release says Clayton Transitional Center inmate Stephen Smith never came back from work on Thursday, Aug. 15.

He is now wanted for absconding in Clayton County. GDC says not to try and catch Smith, instead you should call 478-992-5111.

He’s described as a 34-year-old white male with green eyes and brown hair. He is around 5’10” tall and he weighs around 180 pounds.

Smith was in the Clayton Transitional Center for an armed robbery conviction out of Troup County.

According to Panama City CBS-affiliate WECP, Smith was named as a suspect in a murder that happened Monday afternoon in Port St. Joe, Florida.

