The Jones County Sheriff’s Office has identified the man they say set fire to a deputy's home last week.

They say the suspect is James Randall Spensley, age 35.

The sheriff's office says Spensley lives on the 300-block of North Houston Lake Road in Centerville and he was last seen Tuesday in Warner Robins.

They say Spensley is dangerous and people who meet him should use caution.

He has a large tribal-style tattoo on his left forearm and a similar smaller tattoo on the inside of his right wrist.

Anybody with information on his location can call the Jones County Sheriff's office at 478-986-3489.

