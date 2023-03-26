Looters take advantage of damage caused by tornado in Troup County, deputies say

Deputies said those who are caught looting or trespassing will be arrested.

TROUP COUNTY, Ga. — Deputies are warning of arrests for looters who are said to have taken advantage of tornado victims in Troup County.

In a social media post, Troup County Sheriff's Office said they have received reports of looters and trespassers in the areas that have been impacted by the tornado that touched down early Sunday morning.

There will be a heavy law enforcement presence with sheriff's office deputies, Georgia state troopers, and Georgia Department of Natural Resources rangers around those areas of reported looting and damage over the course of the coming days, authorities said.