'An embodiment of inspiration' | Georgia district's teacher of the year dies in crash

The crash happened just around 2 p.m. on GA 1 at Scott Hill Road in Summerville on Friday, Sept. 29.

SUMMERVILLE, Ga. — A deadly Friday crash has tragically claimed the lives of a north Georgia district's beloved Teacher of the Year and a 69-year-old man, according to the Georgia State Patrol.

The crash happened just around 2 p.m. on GA-1 at Scott Hill Road in Summerville. Troopers said that a driver of a jeep traveling south on the road lost control and drove into the grass median. They then entered the northbound lanes of the highway where they hit a sedan where both drivers died.

Authorities identified Lori McWhorter, 42, as one of the drivers. The man was identified as 69-year-old David H. Lopez from Rome, Georgia.

The Walker County School District released a statement on McWhorter's death.

"Mrs. McWhorter was a revered teacher, a devoted mother, and a loving wife, whose sudden and tragic loss leaves an irreplaceable void in our community," said the school district in a shared Facebook post.

The 42-year-old teacher of the year taught at LaFayette High School where she was the department head for the Career, Technical and Agricultural Education at the high school. McWhorter specifically taught classes in the department's entrepreneurship and business program, according to the school's website.

"McWhorter's unwavering passion for education and her dedication to nurturing the potential in every student made her an embodiment of inspiration to all who had the privilege of knowing her. Her relentless pursuit of excellence and her commitment to student success were the driving forces behind these achievements," said the school district in a statement.

District officials also said that the Teacher of the Year for the Walker County School District and Lafayette High School led the Future Business Leaders of America program at her high school.

"This recognition served as a testament to her significant contributions to the field of education and her impactful role in the lives of her students ." said the district.

The school district is mourning the loss and is asking the rest of the community to celebrate the life and impact of the north Georgia teacher.

"Mrs. McWhorter's passing is not only a loss to LaFayette High School but also to the entire educational community of Walker County. Her memories, teachings, and the invaluable lessons she imparted will continue to live on in the hearts of her students, colleagues, friends, and family. Our deepest sympathies, thoughts, and prayers go out to Mrs. McWhorter’s family, her friends, students, and everyone affected by this devastating loss," said the district in their Facebook post.

This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.