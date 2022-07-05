Georgia state park officials try to reunite lost dog with owner

Help reunite the pet with its owner.

ROYSTON, Ga. — Georgia state park officials are hoping to reunite a dog with its owner.

On Tuesday, park officials released an all-call on social media, asking the public if they recognize a "sweet face."

A brown male dog was found in Victoria Bryant State Park, near Royston, according to officials. The dog is not microchipped but does show signs of wearing a collar -- though he did not have one when he was found.

"Parks can't keep found dogs, so please help us find his owner," the official account of Georgia State Parks wrote on social media.

A park official said it is very likely the dog was abandoned and they're open to a rescue group or shelter assisting the pet if no owner comes forward.

The division, which is run by Georgia's Department of Natural Resources operates state parks. If anyone recognizes the dog, they can call Georgia's DNR to offer details on who the pup's owners are or claim them.

Georgia's state parks welcome dogs on trails and for various activities. Pets are not allowed at most historic sites or in any buildings other than pet-friendly accommodations, according to the DNR's website. Owners are required to be with their four-legged friends at all times and should pick up after them.