'Lots of projects': Houston County commission undergoing leadership changes, projects update

Houston County Commission Chairman Tommy Stalnaker and other county leaders talk about staff changes and ongoing projects.

HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. — Leadership in the Houston County Board of Commission is about to change.

Houston County Commission has had stable leadership for years now, but at the end of the year, there are going to be some big changes.

"Things are going to be in very good hands moving forward," Stalnaker said.

Commissioner Jay Walker is also retiring with 36 years under his belt, and Houston County's Director of Administration Berry Holland is retiring at the end of this month, after 22 years.

"You can see, we're over 100 years of expertise that's walking out the door in 2022. However, moving forward, I have high expectations," Stalnaker said.

Stalnaker said, before they go, they have "lots, lots of projects" to keep pushing forward.

They have three roadway projects underway right now, including Lake Joy Road, which will be completed by December.

"That is going to pay dividends for this county for many, many years to come, once they move and we don't have to transport prisons from the holding facility in Perry to Warner Robins anymore," Stalnaker said.

Stalnaker says the building will be finished by November and "hopefully" fully functioning by January.

"That project has been underway for quite some time even though construction hasn't been underway for that long. It has been a process in being able to get the building to the point it is now. It's going to cut down a lot of confusion. Right now, we have jurors going to the wrong building, because they don't know the difference between the Superior Court and the State Court. It's going to help in that sense as well."

"It's very humbling to have the confidence of Houston County in assuming this new role come January. I am excited to have the support of Chairman Stalnaker. We've got the hopper full of a lot of projects. Chairman Stalnaker, he described his 50 years of services, 49 years of a marathon and a one year of a sprint, so he appropriately filled the hopper with a good quantity of projects," Perdue said.

"I've taken not of how he likes to see those projects finished and what he likes to do. We are going to see that all of those projects across the finish line," Perdue said.

"I have seen him mature as an elected official and commissioner in those 14 months. He will do an outstanding job leading this county forward," Stalnaker said.

Stalnaker and Perdue are both confident in Houston County's future.

Commissioner Mark Byrd, Commissioner Tal Talton, Commissioner Gail Robinson will all serve alongside Perdue; and there's one more seat that will be filled in the November election.



They'll be sharing more details at Robins Regional Chamber's Eggs and Issue's Event, Thursday morning at 7:30 a.m.