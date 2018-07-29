Looking ahead to a day with plenty of sunshine. Heat and humidity will be the big story today. Highs will rise into the lower 90s, but feel more like the upper 90s. A small shower and storm chance comes in for the evening. But, light is at the end of the tunnel! Drier air filters in for the start of the work week! Come Monday afternoon, dew points will head into the low to mid 60s! This will stick around through about mid week. This will keep rain chances very slight. Moisture builds back in by Thursday, upping the rain chances slightly. Highs this week in the lower 90s, maybe could see a mid 90 on the board for Wednesday.

Today... Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

Tonight...Partly cloudy. Small rain chance and maybe a storm or two. Lows in the low 70s.

Monday... Mostly sunny. Lower humidity! Highs in the lower 90s.

Monday Night...Partly cloudy. Possibly a shower/storm. Lows in the lower 70s.

Tuesday... Mostly sunny. Highs in the low 90s.

Tuesday Night...Mostly cloudy. A stray shower/storm possible. Lows in the lower 70s.

Wednesday... Mostly Sunny. Highs in the low to mid 90s.

Wednesday Night...Partly cloudy. A small shower/storm chance. Lows in the lower 70s.

Thursday... Partly cloudy. Shower/storm chance. Highs in the low 90s.

Thursday Night...Mostly cloudy. A few storms possible. Lows in the lower 70s.

Friday... Partly cloudy. Shower/storm chance. Highs in the low 90s.

Friday Night... Mostly cloudy. Shower/storm chance. Lows in the lower 70s.

Saturday... Mostly cloudy. Shower/storm chance. Highs near 90.

