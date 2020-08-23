The Loudoun County Fire Department responded to the house in Aldie, Virginia on Friday.

DULLES, Va. — The Loudoun County Fire Department announced that a faulty lithium-ion battery was to blame for a Friday house fire that displaced a family of four Friday.

The battery was in a remote-control car located in the garage of the Dulles area home, located on the 2500 block of Trilobite Court. Firefighters responded to the home around 7 p.m., and multiple rescue crews were called to help battle the flames, the fire department said.

In total, the damages from the flames estimated around $958,000 dollars to the home. One person suffered minor injuries but is expected to be okay, the fire department announced.

They also warned residents to take notice of the batteries they might have in their homes, as lithium-ion batteries can occasionally cause fires and explosions. The batteries power dozens of everyday devices like phones and laptops, and also can be found in toys and scooters.

Fire officials said you should stop using the batteries immediately if you notice changes in color or shape, or if you smell a strange odor or see any leaks. They urge residents to move the batteries -- if possible -- away from anything that might catch on fire and to immediately call 911.

Here are some more tips the Loudoun County Fire Department has to prevent fires: