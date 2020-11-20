Temperature checks, hand sanitizer, and face masks could be the new norm as weddings continue during the pandemic.

MACON, Ga. — They say every bride needs to have "Something old, something new, something borrowed, and something blue." This year, you can add "something plastic to protect you" to the rhyme.

That's exactly what Emily and Bradley Moody did so they could get married during the pandemic. Emily and her mom outfitted face shields with fairy lights for people to wear, and the safety precautions didn't end there. There were temperature checks, goodie bags with hand sanitizer and face masks, Sharpies for each person so they could sign the guestbook, tables seating 6 people instead of 10, and many, many more. The Moodys had planned a 200-guest wedding for the end of May. COVID-19 had other plans, so the young couple had to ask themselves a tough question.

"Do we want to wait and have this huge wedding or is it more important to get married and start our lives together?" said Emily.

The answer was simple -- "Go for it!" That brings us to Christ Church in downtown Macon on August 22nd with 46 guests.

Emily said, "I started laughing when the church doors open and I saw everyone in face masks and face shields. I was like, 'Daddy, is this for real?'"

It was real, and the Moodys say it was safe. They let their guests know what to expect on the big day, and Emily and Bradley say no one contracted the virus at their wedding.

"We love these people and we would never want to be selfish, I guess, and to be putting them in a situation on our behalf that could put them at risk or danger," said Bradley.

Now, the newlyweds call Nashville home and are looking forward to the future with no regrets.