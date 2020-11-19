Six different people -- three couples who all have at least two things in common. Each couple were friends first, and they started dating during the pandemic

MACON, Ga. — A common phrase we've heard during the pandemic is "social distancing." Health experts want us to stay a good distance away from each other so we don't spread the virus. While the pandemic pushed a lot of us apart, it actually helped bring some couples together.

Cora and Logan

Cora Jane Tyre and Logan Bush met through 4-H years ago. Now, Tyre is a high school senior and Bush is a college freshman. They reunited in April at a drive-in church. Tyre credits the circumstances of the pandemic for bringing them together.

"I think we still would have been friends, definitely. I think it would have taken a longer time to get together," Tyre said.

Jalpa and Brandon

Jalpa Patel and Brandon Cruze have to hop back and forth between Georgia and Texas. These former coworkers reconnected over Facebook during the pandemic and now live in different states. They're about a month into their relationship, and when they're not flying to see one another, they're video chatting.

"She's funny, she makes me laugh," Cruze said.

"He's goofy. We're both engineers, so we both think alike," said Patel.

Millie and David

Millie Durden was already living in Macon when David McCullers returned to quarantine with his family. Once a week texts grew to more texts and eventually an outdoor date.

Durden says, "Amerson has been a really great place in Macon that we've been able to catch up, explore while getting a workout and also staying socially-distant."

Technology helped, too.

"FaceTime is super-great. Obviously, we would not be in the relationship we're in without social media," Durden said.

Two-and-a-half months in, McCullers has a perspective that all couples can appreciate in this time of COVID.

"When two people are meant to be together, there's really nothing that can separate that," McCullers said.