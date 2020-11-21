2 Central Georgia couples started their families during the pandemic, and even though there's a lot of uncertainty during this time, they proved love can still grow.

MACON, Ga. — Giving birth is a life-changing event. It can be even more challenging in our ever-changing pandemic world.

Two Central Georgia couples started their families during the pandemic, and even though there's a lot of uncertainty during this time, they proved love can grow in the time of COVID.

Chelsia and Brandon

If you know where to look, you'll find a lot of little miracles during this pandemic. 5-month-old Atlantis Ogletree is one of them. Her mom Chelsia and dad Brandon brought her into the world on May 11th, 2020, during the height of the pandemic this past summer.

Chelsia explains what it was like, "It's been almost like a bubble. When people talk about pandemic bubble, we created our own bubble."

There are three in the bubble now, and the Ogletrees went through a lot to get here. Atlantis is a "double rainbow baby," a baby born after the loss of two other babies. In the case of the Ogletrees, it was a miscarriage in February of 2016 and a stillborn son in June of 2019.

Chelsia did what she had to do to protect herself and her baby, only going to doctor's appointments and passing on the celebrations leading up to Atlantis' birth.

"It allowed me to focus on getting her here safely and allow me to focus on some of the mental health issues I was dealing with," Chelsia said.

Chelsia had to rely on FaceTime to connect with family, and occasional patio visits with friends. Even though the pandemic forced the young family to distance themselves from friends and family, it ultimately brought the couple closer together.

"It's challenging, but it's made us stronger, and it's been good," says Brandon.

Moyo and Mark

It will be a few more months, but Moyo and Mark Abere are on track to have a baby in June of 2021.

"I think a lot of it was trying to figure out what was an appropriate time for us, and when we thought about it, it is very unfortunate we're in the middle of a pandemic, but we both decided we would move forward with it. We didn't want our lives being put on hold because of the pandemic," says Moyo.

It wasn't a decision they took lightly. Both are in healthcare -- Mark a dentist and Moyo a pediatric nurse practitioner and a teacher.

"Just by virtue of what we do for a living, we both have to take extraordinary precautions to keep our family safe, so finding out I was pregnant just took it up a notch."