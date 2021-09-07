Loved ones gather to remember Warner Robins woman, unborn child killed in car crash

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Family and friends gathered Friday night to remember the victim of a car crash and her unborn child.
Clarita Blackshear died after a fatal accident last week on I-75 North near the Forsyth Street exit.
She was pregnant and due to give birth this week, according to Macon-Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones.
Friday, her loved ones honored her and her child with a balloon release at McConnell Talbert Stadium in Warner Robins.
Her friends say they are devastated by the tragedy.
"If she was upset or hurt, you never knew because that was just her. She just had this personality, and as you can see, all the people that are here now, that just shows just the love that we all had for Clarita. She was just a genuine angel. She was an angel -- that's the best way I can describe her," said Deangela Blackshear.
Teresa Radford said she'd remember the positive things about Blackshear, such as, "The good times we had and how loving she was," Radford said.
Blackshear was 21 years old.