Low maintenance succulents make for easy houseplants

Succulents require little attention compared to many plants.

MACON, Ga. — This week we're talking about a plant made for beginners -- succulents.

They're extremely low maintenance so they're a great gift for people who are always on the go and can't tend to a full garden, or even those who may not be the best plant parents.

According to plantindex.com, some succulent varieties are perfectly happy for up to a whole month without water.

Will they thrive? No. But will they survive? Yes.

Water retention depends on a few factors, some of them being the season, the size of the pot the plant is in, and how much humidity is in the air.

Succulents need more water in the long and warm summer months. More water in smaller pots where less soil means less water, a quicker drying out process, and more humidity leads to less water needed.

Cacti succulents can last the longest without water and some varieties that can handle the rollercoaster that the Southeast's weather are aloe and sedum.

