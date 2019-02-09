Some people are evacuating Florida ahead of the hurricane, but a few planes from there are also seeking shelter.

The ramp space at Lowe Aviation is packed with almost 30 of the same kind of planes and more are on the way. They're practice planes for a flight school in Vero Beach, Florida.

Edward Lowe with Lowe Aviation says he received a phone call from FlightSafety Academy asking to fly their 37 planes to Macon.

"It's kinda gotten to that point where when there is a hurricane that is imminent, we start getting calls," said Lowe.

He said that they had the space available, so these planes will stay there for the remainder of Hurricane Dorian.

He says it means rent money for them, but the rest of the city also benefits.

"These guys are coming up here and you got 30-something airplanes so that's flight students and other pilots that are renting hotel rooms, getting Uber rides, and eating at local places," said Lowe.

He says they rent all of the ramp space from the county. The size of the airport and the size of the runways make it possible for them to help during bad weather and other special events.

"We can accommodate rallies, larger airplanes, and presidential visits. That's pretty unique. Not many places have that much square footage for an operation like this," said Lowe.

He added they're happy to help the planes and the pilots who need a place to stay out of the way of this most recent hurricane.

Lowe says during Hurricane Irma they also hosted about 30 planes from Florida State University.

He says this year, that school decided to go somewhere else, but they've been continuing to get phone calls all weekend from people looking to escape the storm.

