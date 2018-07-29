Well the heat is still in the forecast as we begin the new work week. We'll see afternoon highs in the low to mid 90s for both Monday and Tuesday. Although we stay hot, we'll also bring in some lower humidity late Monday. The first half of the week is pretty much all dry. Then for mid and late week we see the moisture levels creep back up and scattered storms return.

Monday... Mostly sunny. Lower humidity! Highs in the low to mid 90s.

Monday Night...Partly cloudy. Possibly a shower/storm. Lows in the lower 70s.

Tuesday... Mostly sunny. Highs in the low to mid 90s.

Tuesday Night...Mostly cloudy. A stray shower/storm possible. Lows in the lower 70s.

Wednesday... Mostly Sunny. Scattered storms. Highs in the low to mid 90s.

Wednesday Night...Partly cloudy. A small shower/storm chance. Lows in the lower 70s.

Thursday... Partly cloudy. Shower/storm chance. Highs in the low 90s.

Thursday Night...Mostly cloudy. A few storms possible. Lows in the lower 70s.

Friday... Partly cloudy. Shower/storm chance. Highs in the low 90s.

Friday Night... Mostly cloudy. Shower/storm chance. Lows in the lower 70s.

Saturday... Mostly cloudy. Shower/storm chance. Highs near 90.

