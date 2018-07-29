A nice night is ahead with lower humidity! It will still be hot tomorrow, but with the lower humidity, you may notice a difference. Any rain chance will be to our south. The first half of the week is pretty much all dry. Then for mid and late week we see the moisture levels creep back up and scattered storms return.

Tonight...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

Tuesday... Mostly sunny. Highs in the low 90s.

Tuesday Night...Mostly cloudy. A stray shower/storm possible, mainly south. Lows in the lower 70s.

Wednesday... Mostly Sunny. Scattered storms. Highs in the low to mid 90s.

Wednesday Night...Partly cloudy. A small shower/storm chance. Lows in the lower 70s.

Thursday... Partly cloudy. Shower/storm chance. Highs in the low 90s.

Thursday Night...Mostly cloudy. A few storms possible. Lows in the lower 70s.

Friday... Partly cloudy. Shower/storm chance. Highs in the low 90s.

Friday Night... Mostly cloudy. Shower/storm chance. Lows in the lower 70s.

Saturday... Mostly cloudy. Shower/storm chance. Highs near 90.

Saturday Night... Mostly cloudy. Shower/storm chance. Lows in the lower 70s.

Sunday... Mostly cloudy. Shower/storm chance. Highs near 90.

