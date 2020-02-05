MACON, Ga. — While some graduation ceremonies for Mercer University students were rescheduled, the School of Medicine held their's virtually Saturday afternoon.

During the virtual ceremony, medical students got a special message from some big names.

Notable politicians, music artists, celebrities, and sports figures who are all native Georgians came together to celebrate the Class of 2020.

Their encouraging words were strung together in a heartfelt 15-minute video.

Among those that sent messages were Governor Brian Kemp, music artists Luke Bryan, Chamillionaire, Trisha Yearwood, and Big Boi, and sports figures Herschel Walker and Kirby Smart.

Here are the 15 influential Georgians that were featured, in order of appearance.

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp

Georgia Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan

Georgia House Speaker David Ralston

Dr. Jacqueline Fincher, President of the American College of Physicians

Trisha Yearwood, Grammy award-winning country artist

Jason Aldean, Academy of Country Music Artist of the Decade

Luke Bryan, Academy of Country Music and Country Music Association Entertainer of the Year

Big Boi, member of Grammy award-winning hip-hop duo OutKast

Chamillionaire, Grammy award-winning rap artist

Chuck Leavell, keyboardist and music director for the Rolling Stones and former member of the Allman Brothers Band

Herschel Walker, winner of the 1982 Heisman Trophy

Kirby Smart, Georgia football head coach

Jeff Foxworthy, comic, author and TV personality

Dr. Talmadge E. King Jr., dean of the School of Medicine at the University of California, San Francisco

Rev. Dr. Bernice King, CEO of The King Center and daughter of Martin Luther King Jr.

You can view the whole video here.

Mercer's undergraduate ceremonies in Atlanta and Macon, as well as their School of Law's ceremony were rescheduled for August.

You can find more details on Mercer's remaining graduation ceremonies here.

Congrats to the School of Medicine grads Notable Georgians from the worlds of athletics, entertainment, medicine and politics sent their congratulations to the Mercer University School of Medicine Class of 2020, which celebrated commencement virtually earlier today. Watch the preview below and see the full video at https://den.mercer.edu/notable-georgians-including-celebrities-congratulate-med-school-grads/. Posted by Mercer University on Friday, May 1, 2020

