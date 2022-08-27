Authorities believe human remains belong to missing man, arrest his brother: GBI

Authorities said this may be related to the missing person case surrounding Tony Lamar Cates.

LUMPKIN COUNTY, Ga. — A Dahlonega man has been arrested on a murder charge after human remains, believed to be his brother's, were found in Lumpkin County, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

GBI leaders said its agents along with investigators from the Lumpkin County Sheriff's Office and the Department of Natural Resources found human remains near the Mill Creek community.

"The remains are believed to be related to an ongoing investigation into the disappearance of Tony Lamar Cates, 52, of Dahlonega," the GBI said in a statement.

However, the GBI said the human remains have not been identified and have been sent to the medical examiner's office for an autopsy.

Cates was reported missing on May 10, 2021. Authorities said his truck was found at Mill Creek Baptist Church off Mill Creek Road but had no other trace of him.